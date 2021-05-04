FIRST ALERT FORECAST: temps are climbing!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Warmer Tuesday under a west-northwest flow aloft due to high pressure off the California coast. High pressure moves in Wednesday and Thursday leading to some isolated areas reaching 100 degrees. Tucson is not likely one of those places, will warm to the upper 90s Thursday. A storm to our north Sunday brings temps down to normal and gusty wind.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the upper 80s. Windy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
