University of Arizona, Adia Barnes reach 5-year extension deal

Adia Barnes was named Arizona's head women's basketball coach on April 4, 2016.
Adia Barnes was named Arizona's head women's basketball coach on April 4, 2016.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:42 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona and women’s basketball head coach Adia Barnes have reached agreement on a contract extension.

The university says Barnes would earn $5.85 million in base salary over a 5-year deal that keeps her on the Wildcats sidelines through the 2025-2026 season.

The contract still needs to be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents.

The deal comes in the wake of the Wildcats’ first-ever NCAA Finals appearance.

Arizona came up just short against Stanford, losing 54-53.

Barnes was named Arizona’s head women’s basketball coach on April 4, 2016.

