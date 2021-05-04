University of Arizona, Adia Barnes reach 5-year extension deal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona and women’s basketball head coach Adia Barnes have reached agreement on a contract extension.

The university says Barnes would earn $5.85 million in base salary over a 5-year deal that keeps her on the Wildcats sidelines through the 2025-2026 season.

The contract still needs to be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents.

The deal comes in the wake of the Wildcats’ first-ever NCAA Finals appearance.

Arizona came up just short against Stanford, losing 54-53.

Barnes was named Arizona’s head women’s basketball coach on April 4, 2016.

