Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arizona Supreme Court upholds man’s death sentences for five murders

.
.(kauz)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona Supreme Court decision denies a request for a new sentencing for a death row inmate. Robert Craig Miller is convicted of murdering five people, including two police informants and their relatives.

The ruling Tuesday acknowledged that the penalty phase of Miller’s trial included an incorrect but widely used jury instruction but said there was no reasonable probability that the jury otherwise would have sentenced Miller to life instead of death.

According to the ruling, the failure of the Scottsdale man’s lawyers to object to the jury instruction didn’t warrant conducting a new penalty phase and sentencing.

Those killed in a Mesa home on Sept. 22, 2011, included 30-year-old Steven Duffy and 32—year-old Tammy Lovell, former employees of Miller who were informants against him in an arson case.

Also killed were Duffy’s brother, 18-year-old Shane Duffy, and Lovell’s children — 15-year-old Cassandra and 10-year-old Jacob.

Prosecutors said the elimination of witnesses was the motive for the killings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County to enforce mask mandate
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
McDowell sheriff’s detectives need help piecing together death of an 85-year-old veteran
Victim identified from homicide in midtown Tucson
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey
Ducey ends job-seeking waiver for Arizona unemployed

Latest News

Traffic alert generic
PCSD responds to two car crash south of Tucson
22-year-old Tate Rowland arrested for a shooting days prior
Man arrested for aggravated assault following Tuesday shooting
43 year-old Jose Jaime Martinez
Casa Grande Police Department seeks sexual assault suspect
The Tucson Police Department said this vehicle was at the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown...
Family of man killed in Tucson asks public for help find suspects
This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.
Peloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child dies