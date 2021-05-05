Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arizona to distribute $500 million to Department of Housing

(Pexels)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey is announcing a major effort to address homelessness and housing instability in Arizona.

It comes with the appointment of former Phoenix City Councilman Tom Simplot as the new Director of the Arizona Department of Housing.

Simplot, who once led the Arizona Multihousing Association, will succeed Director Carol Ditmore, who is retiring from state service. Simplot’s appointment is effective immediately.

Gov. Ducey announced in a press release, a federal investment of more than $508 million also comes with the appointment. The funds will be used to help renters, support homeowners experiencing financial hardship, and provide critical services to Arizonans experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

“We’re moving full steam ahead on our efforts to support and protect vulnerable individuals and families,” said Governor Ducey. “Tom has years of invaluable experience and leadership in enhancing housing options and supporting populations in need.”

Simplot has been in leadership positions in the private sector and in local, state, and federal levels of government.

“My top priority is ensuring those in need have access to safe and reliable housing,” said Simplot. “I’m honored to join the Arizona Department of Housing and further the state’s efforts to help Arizonans struggling financially due to the pandemic, connecting those facing homelessness with safe living conditions, and ensure the needs of renters and homeowners are met.”

The funding being distributed by the state comes from the U.S. Department of Treasury and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money will be divided between several agencies.

The emergency rental assistance will receive more than $289 million to help households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK HERE to register for the Emergency Rental Assistance program.

More than $196 million will help homeowners facing financial hardship. The money can help with forbearance payoffs, bills related to utilities, insurance and more.

Lastly, more than $21 million will help develop or preserve affordable housing for the homeless population.

“We will work to distribute these dollars quickly and effectively to ensure Arizonans are receiving the support they need,” the Governor said.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County to enforce mask mandate
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
McDowell sheriff’s detectives need help piecing together death of an 85-year-old veteran
Victim identified from homicide in midtown Tucson
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey
Ducey ends job-seeking waiver for Arizona unemployed

Latest News

Traffic alert generic
PCSD responds to two car crash south of Tucson
22-year-old Tate Rowland arrested for a shooting days prior
Man arrested for aggravated assault following Tuesday shooting
43 year-old Jose Jaime Martinez
Casa Grande Police Department seeks sexual assault suspect
The Tucson Police Department said this vehicle was at the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown...
Family of man killed in Tucson asks public for help find suspects
This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.
Peloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child dies