Arizona to distribute $500 million to Department of Housing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey is announcing a major effort to address homelessness and housing instability in Arizona.

It comes with the appointment of former Phoenix City Councilman Tom Simplot as the new Director of the Arizona Department of Housing.

Simplot, who once led the Arizona Multihousing Association, will succeed Director Carol Ditmore, who is retiring from state service. Simplot’s appointment is effective immediately.

Gov. Ducey announced in a press release, a federal investment of more than $508 million also comes with the appointment. The funds will be used to help renters, support homeowners experiencing financial hardship, and provide critical services to Arizonans experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

“We’re moving full steam ahead on our efforts to support and protect vulnerable individuals and families,” said Governor Ducey. “Tom has years of invaluable experience and leadership in enhancing housing options and supporting populations in need.”

Simplot has been in leadership positions in the private sector and in local, state, and federal levels of government.

“My top priority is ensuring those in need have access to safe and reliable housing,” said Simplot. “I’m honored to join the Arizona Department of Housing and further the state’s efforts to help Arizonans struggling financially due to the pandemic, connecting those facing homelessness with safe living conditions, and ensure the needs of renters and homeowners are met.”

The funding being distributed by the state comes from the U.S. Department of Treasury and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money will be divided between several agencies.

The emergency rental assistance will receive more than $289 million to help households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than $196 million will help homeowners facing financial hardship. The money can help with forbearance payoffs, bills related to utilities, insurance and more.

Lastly, more than $21 million will help develop or preserve affordable housing for the homeless population.

“We will work to distribute these dollars quickly and effectively to ensure Arizonans are receiving the support they need,” the Governor said.

