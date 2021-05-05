Advertise
Casa Grande Police Department seeks sexual assault suspect

43 year-old Jose Jaime Martinez
43 year-old Jose Jaime Martinez(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Casa Grande Police Department is looking for 43-year-old Jose Jaime Martinez and say he is the suspect in a sexual assault case.

Officials say he drives a 1998 Dodge Caravan. The color is unknown.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to contact CGPD at (520) 421-8700.

