Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The IRS will begin sending out payments this summer to some low- and moderate-income families, depending on the age of their children.

Starting in July, families will get monthly payments of $250 to $300. The payouts will continue through December.

The money is part of an increase to the 2021 child tax credit from the American Rescue Plan that passed in March.

Previously, the amount was $2,000 but has been increased to $3,000. Families with children under the age of 6 will get $3,600.

The change also allows 17-year-olds to qualify for the first time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County to enforce mask mandate
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
McDowell sheriff’s detectives need help piecing together death of an 85-year-old veteran
Victim identified from homicide in midtown Tucson
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey
Ducey ends job-seeking waiver for Arizona unemployed

Latest News

FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies...
US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines
Traffic alert generic
PCSD responds to two car crash south of Tucson
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed
This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the...
South Carolina House adds firing squad to execution methods
A police chase in Arkansas ends with a naked woman getting tackled by an officer.
Naked woman leads Arkansas police on 10-mile chase