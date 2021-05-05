Family of man killed in Tucson asks public for help find suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The family of the man killed in downtown Tucson last weekend is begging the public to help find the person responsible.

David Scott Anderson, 30, was found shot in the road near Park and Grant on Saturday, May 1.

The Tucson Police Department said Anderson was walking in the 1100 block of East Waverly Street when he was shot. He died at a local hospital.

Anderson’s mother Diana Garaventa traveled from California to talk with KOLD News 13 about his life and death.

“There are so many people who loved him and our lives have been changed forever,” she said Wednesday. “It is not right, this person needs to be caught.”

The TPD released photos of a white four-door vehicle that was in the area at the time of the shooting. The TPD said it would like to “speak with the occupant or occupants who may have information related to the shooting.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org.

The Tucson Police Department said this vehicle was at the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown Tucson on Saturday, May 1. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. (Tucson Police Department)

Garaventa said David grew up in Santa Rosa and moved to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona.

He was a teacher for two years before deciding to get a degree in computer science. Anderson recently landed a major internship in the field, Garaventa said.

“His life was at a pinnacle,” she said. “It ended in such a tragic way. I want him back. I would give my life for his. I want the people in Tucson to know David didn’t deserve to die.”

Garaventa begged anyone with information to come forward.

“If they know who this is, they need to call,” she said. “For their own safety, for the safety of their family, for all mankind. It takes a community to solve these problems.”

Garaventa said Anderson was shot in the heart and stayed conscious long enough to call 911.

“Some nurses were there and performed CPR,” she said. “They shot him in the heart. He lost too much blood. No way back from that.”

Garaventa said she had not seen Anderson in while due to COVID, but he had planned on returning home soon.

“He had tickets to go home,” she said. “I will always have two sons. Now I just have one I can’t hug. I will still talk to him though. A mother should never have to travel to bring a son home this way.”

