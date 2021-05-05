FIRST ALERT FORECAST: I’m sayin’ there’s a chance... of hitting 100° soon!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson will make a run at 100 degrees Thursday. There’s a 28% chance we’ll hit the mercury milestone. Otherwise in the upper 90s today, cooling to the mid 90s Friday, low 90s Saturday. Wind picks up with a system passing to our north Friday through Monday. Strongest gusts will be felt on Mother’s Day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the upper 80s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.Windy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Some clouds with highs in the mid 90s.

