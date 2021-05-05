Gov. Ducey declares May 4 Teacher Appreciation Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey declared today, May 4, 2021, Arizona Teacher Appreciation Day to celebrate hardworking teachers and recognize their dedication to supporting students in and out of the classroom.

“Arizona’s teachers have gone above and beyond to support their students, especially this past year,” said Governor Ducey. “Teachers find innovative ways to engage with students and families, promote continued learning even when challenges arise, and help students prepare for their next steps. Arizona is grateful for educators’ resiliency and dedication to student success.”

