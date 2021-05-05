Help ID local plants and animals for City Nature Challenge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A competition between Tucson and Phoenix to document the amazing biodiversity of our region is moving into a new phase.

Phase 1, the photography part, wrapped up Monday, May 3.

Photographers captured nearly 2,500 photos of native plants and animals.

Now comes Phase 2, the identifying phase.

So far, almost 600 species have been identified but dozens still need to be.

You can get involved by helping ID other people’s observations.

It’s as easy as downloading the free iNaturalist app on your phone, then looking for the project City Nature Challenge- Greater Tucson area.

Check out the photos posted there and see what you know.

The best part is that you don’t have to be an expert in identifying all the things around you in order to participate.

“It’s really a community effort where people of all different specialties can get on and look through other people’s photos to help confirm those identifications,” Rebecca Lipson, Volunteer for Pima Master Naturalists, said.

You can help identify until Sunday, May 9.

Results will be announced on Monday, May 10.

