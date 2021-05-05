Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

LIST: National Nurses Day is Thursday and plenty of businesses are offering deals, discounts

Thursday, May 6, is National Nurses Day and plenty of Tucson-area businesses are offering...
Thursday, May 6, is National Nurses Day and plenty of Tucson-area businesses are offering discounts or deals to health care workers.(WVIR)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thursday, May 6, is National Nurses Day and plenty of businesses are stepping up to thank the everyday heroes.

Below is a list of freebies and deals for healthcare workers. If you know of any other ones, please email us at desk@kold.com

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is offering a free medium coffee, hot or iced, to healthcare workers Thursday.

There is no purchase necessary for healthcare workers who show their ID.

More information is available at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog/dunkin-national-nurses-day

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle is giving away 250,000 burritos to healthcare workers.

Healthcare workers need to go to https://groups.id.me/en/groups/new to verify they work in the business. After doing that, a code for a free burrito will be texted to them.

Chiptole said the deal available on a first-come, first-served basis and is only available in the United States. The codes will expire May 31 and there is a limit of one per person. More information is at https://giving.chipotle.com/healthcareheroes

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Sandwich Shop, located at Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson, is offering a free cookie or regular fountain drink to nurses with any entree order through Wednesday, May 12.

IHOP

According to delish.com, IHOP is still offering 25% off for medical workers. An ID is required and not all locations are participating.

More Deals & Freebies

According to Offers.com, several companies are offering healthcare workers deals throughout the month of May. You can see the full list at https://www.offers.com/blog/post/nurses-week-freebies-and-deals/

IncredibleHealth.com also has a massive list of deals for nurses. You can check it out at https://www.incrediblehealth.com/nurse-discounts/

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County to enforce mask mandate
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
McDowell sheriff’s detectives need help piecing together death of an 85-year-old veteran
Victim identified from homicide in midtown Tucson
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey
Ducey ends job-seeking waiver for Arizona unemployed

Latest News

If you received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll likely need a third dose within a year.
Canada authorizes Pfizer vaccine for age 12 and older
Pace of COVID vaccinations slows as America reopens
Amid record overdose deaths in the U.S., policymakers are proposing measures to expand...
With drug overdoses rising, leaders take action
The pandemic has changed the standards for working on the road and cleanliness on airplanes.
What COVID-era travel changes are likely here to stay?