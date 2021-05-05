LIST: National Nurses Day is Thursday and plenty of businesses are offering deals, discounts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thursday, May 6, is National Nurses Day and plenty of businesses are stepping up to thank the everyday heroes.

Dunkin’ is offering a free medium coffee, hot or iced, to healthcare workers Thursday.

There is no purchase necessary for healthcare workers who show their ID.

More information is available at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog/dunkin-national-nurses-day

Chipotle is giving away 250,000 burritos to healthcare workers.

Healthcare workers need to go to https://groups.id.me/en/groups/new to verify they work in the business. After doing that, a code for a free burrito will be texted to them.

Chiptole said the deal available on a first-come, first-served basis and is only available in the United States. The codes will expire May 31 and there is a limit of one per person. More information is at https://giving.chipotle.com/healthcareheroes

Potbelly Sandwich Shop, located at Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson, is offering a free cookie or regular fountain drink to nurses with any entree order through Wednesday, May 12.

According to delish.com, IHOP is still offering 25% off for medical workers. An ID is required and not all locations are participating.

According to Offers.com , several companies are offering healthcare workers deals throughout the month of May. You can see the full list at https://www.offers.com/blog/post/nurses-week-freebies-and-deals/

IncredibleHealth.com also has a massive list of deals for nurses. You can check it out at https://www.incrediblehealth.com/nurse-discounts/

