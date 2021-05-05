Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Lumber shortage sends home prices soaring

By Jaleesa Irizarry
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:08 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KUSA) – As if the pandemic hasn’t brought about enough issues, there’s now a lumber shortage and it’s affecting businesses big and small.

Joe Gebhardt, who owns Colorado Joe’s, a cornhole board building business, would know.

While he finishes up another wood project, he wonders if he’ll still be in business in a few months.

“It’s a little stressful, nerve-racking, knowing that when you talk to the guys in the industry and our suppliers, they don’t know when it’s going to come back online, so it’s just kind of up in the air,” Gebhardt said.

The country’s wood supply is in short supply and prices are skyrocketing while wood mills try to catch up.

“Back in February, March, we were getting inklings from our suppliers that the wood source could possibly kind of dry up and the prices were going to start going up,” he said.

Gebhardt is paying close to double the amount for his plywood, while some home builders are doing the same.

“If there’s a hiccup here and a hiccup there it creates a tidal wave over here,” said Rebekah DeLaMare with the Home Builders Association of Southwest Colorado.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, rising lumber prices have added nearly $36,000 to the average price of a new single-family home.

“Unfortunately, those prices do get passed down to the consumer and there’s not really any way you can spread that out through the rest of the industry,” DeLaMare added.

She estimates the surge in prices will likely last through the year and suggests considering alternative building materials that may be more affordable.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County to enforce mask mandate
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
McDowell sheriff’s detectives need help piecing together death of an 85-year-old veteran
Victim identified from homicide in midtown Tucson
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey
Ducey ends job-seeking waiver for Arizona unemployed

Latest News

FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies...
US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines
Traffic alert generic
PCSD responds to two car crash south of Tucson
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed
This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the...
South Carolina House adds firing squad to execution methods
A police chase in Arkansas ends with a naked woman getting tackled by an officer.
Naked woman leads Arkansas police on 10-mile chase