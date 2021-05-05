Advertise
Man arrested for aggravated assault following Tuesday shooting

22-year-old Tate Rowland arrested for a shooting days prior
22-year-old Tate Rowland arrested for a shooting days prior(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on several charges including aggravated assault when he confessed to shooting another man in the leg shortly after the incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

SVPD officers responded to the 200 block of W. Berridge Drive for a report of a male subject who had been shot. The first officer arrived shortly after 11 a.m. and found a man lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound to his left thigh. The officer applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg and then the man was soon transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center for treatment.

Shortly after SVPD officers began their investigation, 22-year-old Sierra Vista resident Tate Rowland approached the scene and said he was the shooter. Rowland was taken into custody at that time. During the investigation, Rowland said the man had lunged at him, so Rowland shot him. Rowland said he panicked after the shooting, ran from the scene, and tossed the gun into a neighbor’s backyard. The gun was found a short time later based on detailed information provided by Rowland.

Rowland was charged with aggravated assault, endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and tampering with evidence. He is being held in the Cochise County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Paul Youman by calling (520) 452-7500.

