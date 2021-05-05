PCSD to deploy enhanced DUI enforcement for Cinco de Mayo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s deputies will step up DUI enforcement details on the streets for Cinco de Mayo.

In 2020, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigated 45 fatal collisions, many of which involved drivers who were impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Utilizing equipment awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, deputies will take part in planned operations, which will have focused enforcement efforts on DUI violations.

The department says this is a zero-tolerance initiative in order to have a greater effect on traffic safety.

