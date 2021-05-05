Pima County to enforce mask mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Pima County passed its mask mandate last December during the winter wave, it included a provision that said any business which did not comply could lose its license to operate.

The county never had to enforce that provision because after an initial inspection found them out of compliance, the county sent a letter or called and voila, compliance followed.

But ever since Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order on March 25, 2021, saying mask ordinances are voluntary, not compulsory, some businesses have fallen out of compliance and have not gone back.

This even though it was determined that the county’s mandate was legally enforceable.

The county said one business went too far as to deny a county health inspector entry.

The businesses are listed here on the memo released by County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. It’s 32 pages long.

“We have some bad actors,” Huckelberry said.

Whether any of the businesses will actually have their license revoked for non-compliance is still a question mark.

The county says its a “case by case” basis and if they comply, the county will back off.

However, Huckelberry told the board today the businesses are on notice.

“We wanted to inform the board before initiating additional actions and legal actions to insure enforcement,” he said. “This memorandum is that.”

The mask mandate continues to be controversial in Pima County and likely will be until the community reaches herd immunity, it reaches herd immunity.

“We’re intent to do as much as possible to drive down the seven day rolling average as quickly as possible and hopefully we can.” Huckelberry said. “And at that point we can get rid of the mask mandate.”

