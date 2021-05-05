Advertise
Prosecutors seek ‘special master’ to review Giuliani material

By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:18 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors have asked a federal judge to appoint a “special master” to oversee the review of materials seized from Rudy Giuliani during searches last week on his home and office.

A letter from prosecutors seeking the oversight was unsealed Tuesday.

In a letter dated last Thursday, prosecutors requested the kind of oversight that occurred after federal agents seized electronic devices from the home and office of attorney Michael Cohen. At the time, Cohen was the personal attorney for then-President Donald Trump.

Last Wednesday, FBI agents recovered multiple electronic devices during an early-morning search of Giuliani’s home and office.

Giuliani has not been charged with a crime.

