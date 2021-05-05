Tucson council approves pay raise for police department employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Employees of the Tucson Police Department will soon see bigger paychecks.

According to a Wednesday, May 5, Facebook post from the Tucson Police Officers Association, the Tucson City Council unanimously approved the largest-ever pay raise for TPD employees.

According to TPOA, the new pay scale puts TPD on par with the top Phoenix-area agencies and will help keep attrition levels down.

Today, with the appreciated support and direction from Mayor Romero, the Council unanimously approved a historic... Posted by Tucson Police Officers Association on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.