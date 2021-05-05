Advertise
Tucson council approves pay raise for police department employees

Tucson Police Department employees will soon see bigger paychecks.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:16 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Employees of the Tucson Police Department will soon see bigger paychecks.

According to a Wednesday, May 5, Facebook post from the Tucson Police Officers Association, the Tucson City Council unanimously approved the largest-ever pay raise for TPD employees.

According to TPOA, the new pay scale puts TPD on par with the top Phoenix-area agencies and will help keep attrition levels down.

Today, with the appreciated support and direction from Mayor Romero, the Council unanimously approved a historic...

Posted by Tucson Police Officers Association on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

