Tucson man accused of running from authorities twice

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing charges after allegedly running from authorities twice early Wednesday, May 5.

The Sahuarita Police Department said it started around 6 a.m. when an officer tried to stop Michael Anthony Caylor.

The SPD said Caylor, 37, was pulled over because his vehicle’s tint was too dark.

Caylor allegedly refused to top and a chase started. The officer quickly ended the pursuit due to speed.

A little bit later, a deputy spotted Caylor’s Mitsubishi Eclipse on Interstate 19.

Caylor tried to cross the median to get away, but the vehicle got stuck and he fled on foot near Pima Mina Road.

Around 10 a.m., the SPD got a call about a suspicious person near Desert Diamond Casino.

After a short foot chase, Caylor was arrested.

While being booked on a charge of unlawful flight from an officer, it was discovered Caylor had an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.