Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson man accused of running from authorities twice

Michael Anthony Caylor had an outstanding felony warrant
Michael Anthony Caylor, of Tucson, is facing charges after allegedly running from authorities...
Michael Anthony Caylor, of Tucson, is facing charges after allegedly running from authorities twice.(Sahuarita Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing charges after allegedly running from authorities twice early Wednesday, May 5.

The Sahuarita Police Department said it started around 6 a.m. when an officer tried to stop Michael Anthony Caylor.

The SPD said Caylor, 37, was pulled over because his vehicle’s tint was too dark.

Caylor allegedly refused to top and a chase started. The officer quickly ended the pursuit due to speed.

A little bit later, a deputy spotted Caylor’s Mitsubishi Eclipse on Interstate 19.

Caylor tried to cross the median to get away, but the vehicle got stuck and he fled on foot near Pima Mina Road.

Around 10 a.m., the SPD got a call about a suspicious person near Desert Diamond Casino.

After a short foot chase, Caylor was arrested.

While being booked on a charge of unlawful flight from an officer, it was discovered Caylor had an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County to enforce mask mandate
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
McDowell sheriff’s detectives need help piecing together death of an 85-year-old veteran
Victim identified from homicide in midtown Tucson
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey
Ducey ends job-seeking waiver for Arizona unemployed

Latest News

Traffic alert generic
PCSD responds to two car crash south of Tucson
22-year-old Tate Rowland arrested for a shooting days prior
Man arrested for aggravated assault following Tuesday shooting
43 year-old Jose Jaime Martinez
Casa Grande Police Department seeks sexual assault suspect
The Tucson Police Department said this vehicle was at the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown...
Family of man killed in Tucson asks public for help find suspects
This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.
Peloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child dies