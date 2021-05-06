Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This weekend might be time to appreciate mothers, it’s also for the birds.

Saturday, May 8, 2021, is World Migratory Bird Day, which raises awareness for conservation efforts needed for migratory birds and their flight patterns, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

AZGFD lists some ways to get involved at home:

Make a bird-friendly backyard

Go birdwatching . This is a fun and inexpensive activity for the entire family.

Participate in one of the world’s largest, biodiversity-related science projects on May 8 by signing up for eBird , a free app and online database that provides real-time data about bird distributions and abundance.

Get involved with a local Audubon chapter to learn more about fun, bird-related activities.

