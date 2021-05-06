Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Fact Finders: Mixing and matching booster vaccines

By Wendi Redman
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:59 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When it comes to the COVID-19 booster shot, will you have to get the same brand as your first doses?

First of all, it is not yet determined if or when we might need a booster shot. Researchers are looking into that now. However, if we do need boosters, experts tell CBS News it’s possible they could be virtually identical to the first doses you got. Guidance on whether you will need to take the same brand is not yet out.

Here’s where it gets more interesting though. Your booster might not be what you think. CBS News reports in the future it could be a pill or a patch. It could also be combined with the seasonal flu vaccine. Moderna says it’s planning trials for combined shots this year.

So, while we don’t know what a possible booster shot will look like just yet, we do know Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson are all working on it. Vaccine makers are also working to tweak the doses to be most effective against any new variants.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strange lights seen in the sky across Tucson
LOOK UP: Strange lights seen across Tucson
Neighbors not happy about massive construction project
Marana residents ‘caught off guard’ by construction of a massive distribution center
New listings pop up every day, but 70% are instantly bought up.
There are more realtors in Tucson than homes for sale
Police find suspect vehicle in weekend homicide
UPDATE: Police believe they found suspect vehicle in deadly midtown shooting
The Tucson Police Department said this vehicle was at the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown...
Family of man killed in Tucson asks public for help find suspects

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death
Field workers cut Swiss chard, bringing the produce to workers who sort good plants from bad....
Laboring to remain healthy: COVID-19 takes toll on Arizona farmworkers
A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
LIVE: Biden discusses employment; US job growth slows sharply in sign of struggles
FILE - This Sept. 23, 2011 file photo shows musician Chris Cornell in New York. The family of...
Family of Chris Cornell settles with doctor over his death
Senior engineering students at the University of Arizona won the Raytheon Award for Best...
University of Arizona students win Raytheon Technologies Award for animal enrichment device for Reid Park Zoo