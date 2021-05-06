Fact Finders: Mixing and matching booster vaccines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When it comes to the COVID-19 booster shot, will you have to get the same brand as your first doses?

First of all, it is not yet determined if or when we might need a booster shot. Researchers are looking into that now. However, if we do need boosters, experts tell CBS News it’s possible they could be virtually identical to the first doses you got. Guidance on whether you will need to take the same brand is not yet out.

Here’s where it gets more interesting though. Your booster might not be what you think. CBS News reports in the future it could be a pill or a patch. It could also be combined with the seasonal flu vaccine. Moderna says it’s planning trials for combined shots this year.

So, while we don’t know what a possible booster shot will look like just yet, we do know Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson are all working on it. Vaccine makers are also working to tweak the doses to be most effective against any new variants.

