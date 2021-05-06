Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FBI investigates drive-by shooting that targeted a Phoenix officer

The FBI is looking for those involved in a drive-by shooting that targeted an FBI field officer...
The FBI is looking for those involved in a drive-by shooting that targeted an FBI field officer on Friday, April 23, 2021. The three people pictured above were seen getting into the suspect vehicle, a white 2003 Hyundai Sonata, 10 minutes before the shooting.(Source: FBI)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the FBI are looking for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that targeted a task force officer last month.

The shooting happened in Phoenix on Friday, April 23, 2021, at around 2:10 p.m., according to a news release from the FBI. That’s when a gunman opened fire from a white 2003 Hyundai Sonata at the officer driving on the city’s south side. The officer was uninjured.

The three men pictured above were seen getting into the suspect vehicle 10 minutes before the shooting.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those involved in the drive-by, the release states.

Anyone with information can call Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999. Tips can also be reported to tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strange lights seen in the sky across Tucson
LOOK UP: Strange lights seen across Tucson
Neighbors not happy about massive construction project
Marana residents ‘caught off guard’ by construction of a massive distribution center
New listings pop up every day, but 70% are instantly bought up.
There are more realtors in Tucson than homes for sale
Police find suspect vehicle in weekend homicide
UPDATE: Police believe they found suspect vehicle in deadly midtown shooting
The Tucson Police Department said this vehicle was at the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown...
Family of man killed in Tucson asks public for help find suspects

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death
Field workers cut Swiss chard, bringing the produce to workers who sort good plants from bad....
Laboring to remain healthy: COVID-19 takes toll on Arizona farmworkers
A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
LIVE: Biden discusses employment; US job growth slows sharply in sign of struggles
FILE - This Sept. 23, 2011 file photo shows musician Chris Cornell in New York. The family of...
Family of Chris Cornell settles with doctor over his death
Senior engineering students at the University of Arizona won the Raytheon Award for Best...
University of Arizona students win Raytheon Technologies Award for animal enrichment device for Reid Park Zoo