FBI investigates drive-by shooting that targeted a Phoenix officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the FBI are looking for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that targeted a task force officer last month.

The shooting happened in Phoenix on Friday, April 23, 2021, at around 2:10 p.m., according to a news release from the FBI. That’s when a gunman opened fire from a white 2003 Hyundai Sonata at the officer driving on the city’s south side. The officer was uninjured.

The three men pictured above were seen getting into the suspect vehicle 10 minutes before the shooting.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those involved in the drive-by, the release states.

Anyone with information can call Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999. Tips can also be reported to tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.