Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler, but windy for Mom.

By Erin Christiansen
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures stay above average through the weekend. Slightly-cooler air moves in for Mother’s Day as highs drop to near 90 degrees. Current high pressure-dominant pattern keeps skies mostly clear with dry conditions through the weekend. Wind will return Friday through Monday with a trough passing to our north. Strongest winds expected Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: A few clouds with highs in the mid 95s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strange lights seen in the sky across Tucson
LOOK UP: Strange lights seen across Tucson
Neighbors not happy about massive construction project
Marana residents ‘caught off guard’ by construction of a massive distribution center
New listings pop up every day, but 70% are instantly bought up.
There are more realtors in Tucson than homes for sale
Police find suspect vehicle in weekend homicide
UPDATE: Police believe they found suspect vehicle in deadly midtown shooting
The Tucson Police Department said this vehicle was at the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown...
Family of man killed in Tucson asks public for help find suspects

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, May 7th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler, but windy weekend
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, May 7th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, May 7th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 6, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 6, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 6, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 6, 2021