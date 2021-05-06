Advertise
International Combat Air Force trains for red flag-rescues at Davis-Monthan

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting Friday, you’ll see more airplanes in the sky as International Combat Air Force assets from around the world will be conducting red flag rescue training.

According to a news release, Red Flag-Rescue is the Department of Defense’s premier combat search and rescue exercise. As a joint and allied force experience, it provides realistic CSAR training in contested, degraded and operationally limited environments.

“It provides Airmen the opportunity to participate in a realistic combat training exercise that will prepare them to conduct rescues in a complex and challenging environment,” said Lt. Col. Robert Allen, 414th Combat Training Squadron Detachment 1 commander.

The training will take place at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base from May 7-21.

“When we exercise, our Airmen train to integrate with our service and international partners to assure our nation that the U.S. Air Force is prepared to meet any threat,” said Allen. “Real-world rescues can happen at any time and in any location, and this training opportunity is critical to ensure we can bring home any of our brave service members and allies who find themselves isolated.”

Military personnel from the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Army and allied partners from around the world will collaborate for the two-week exercise.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

