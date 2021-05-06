LOOK UP: Strange lights seen across Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you were outside on Wednesday night, May 5, you probably saw a long string of strange lights across the sky.

KOLD News 13 received many phone calls and messages from viewers about what they witnessed, many claiming an alien invasion. However, those lights are Space X’s 60 Starlink satellites launched by Falcon 9 on May 4.

Starlink satellites from the launch earlier today. Tiny internet satellites (made in Redmond, actually) https://t.co/aAUhg5a5as — Morgan Palmer (@MorganKIRO7) May 5, 2021

More viewing opportunities will be available on Thursday, May 6, for just one minute at 4:14 a.m. (Northwest to North), Saturday, May 8, at 8:14 p.m. for five minutes (North to East) and Sunday, May 9, at 8:49 p.m. (Northwest to Southwest) are for five minutes.

