Pima Animal Care Center gets $225,000 grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center got a financial boost to use toward lifesaving efforts for pets and help for pet owners in crisis.

Petco Love awarded PACC a $225,000 Lifesaving Investment grant to better serve the pets and people in Pima County.

According to PACC, the grant will help: the Pet Support Team continue to help pet owners in crisis; the Lost and Found team increase its efforts to match up lost and found reports; and the outreach team continue to offer supply drives and microchip clinics.

“The goal is to not only continue, but also expand PACC’s lifesaving work,” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “COVID has thrown us all for a loop and it’s more important than ever to be able to continue saving lives through our adoptions, pet reunification, and outreach programming and community support.”

PACC has nine staff members whose mission is to find adoptive homes for more than 7,500 animals every year. Three of those positions are grant-funded.

“Our adoptions team is critical to our lifesaving efforts,” said Danielle Harris, Lifesaving Operations Manager. “This investment grant will help us continue serving our community and providing homes for the pets.”

Find lost pets

PACC also has a Pet Reunification Team that works behind the scenes to help reunite pets with their families before or after they come into the shelter.

Community members who lose or find a pet can upload a photo of the pet at https://lost.petcolove.org/. The system then uses pet facial recognition software to search all area shelters. Pet owners can also text “lost” or “found” to (833) 552-0591 to get help on finding a lost pet or the owner of a lost pet.

“Keeping pets with their families is our first priority,” Dangler said. “We know from a recent study conducted in Austin, Texas, that a pet has an 85 percent chance of being reunited with their family if they stay in their community. These are great tools to achieve our priorities. And, we are proud to use Petco Love Lost using technology to further our goal of reuniting lost pets with their families.”

How you can help

To be a part of PACC’s lifesaving efforts, consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating. To learn more go to pima.gov/animalcare and www.friendofpacc.org to donate.

