Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

R&B singer Aaron Neville, 80, retires from touring

In this Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 file photo, Singer Aaron Neville performs during A Concert For...
In this Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 file photo, Singer Aaron Neville performs during A Concert For Island Relief at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Fans of the sweet, melodic sounds of New Orleans’ legendary vocalist Aaron Neville won’t have many opportunities to hear him live from now on. In posts Tuesday, May 4, 2021 on his official website and via social media, Neville announced his official retirement from touring.(Evan Agostini | Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Fans of the sweet, melodic sounds of New Orleans’ legendary vocalist Aaron Neville won’t have many opportunities to hear him live from now on.

In posts Tuesday on his official website and via social media, Neville announced his official retirement from touring.

Now 80, Neville said embarking on multi-date tours is no longer appealing.

“The time has come for me to stop ripping and running on the road,” Neville wrote. “I waited for someone to invent a way to beam me from show to show but no such luck. ... Unfortunately, the grueling nature of travel and the schedule needed to make a tour work has become less than desirable. The current climate of our world brought me many realizations. Life is short and I’d like to spend my remaining time on this earth being less hurried.”

Still, Neville said his love for singing has not waned.

“It provides so much joy for me, at least as much as for those listening, if not more,” he said.

“Don’t see this as a permanent goodbye, by the grace of God, I will keep making more music and may show up at a special event or concert down the road,” he promises.

Neville hasn’t performed live since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic caused concerts to come to an abrupt halt in the U.S. Instead, he has livestreamed solo performances from Freville Farm, the 12-acre home in upstate New York where he and his wife, photographer Sarah A. Friedman, have lived since 2013.

The virus is of great concern to Neville, whose old age and asthma makes him especially at risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19.

“I don’t want to get sick,” Neville said in an article last year written for AARP. “So, I canceled my tour dates and we’ve been home and isolated on our farm in New York.”

Neville’s solo career flourished after the 1966 release of “Tell It Like It Is” and a later collaboration with Linda Ronstadt on “Don’t Know Much” and “All My Life.”

He also garnered much of his fame from his work with the Neville Brothers, an R&B, funk and soul group that was based in his hometown of New Orleans and also consisted of his brothers Art, Charles and Cyril.

The group, which formally disbanded in 2012, was known for closing out the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival’s two-weekend run each spring.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strange lights seen in the sky across Tucson
LOOK UP: Strange lights seen across Tucson
Neighbors not happy about massive construction project
Marana residents ‘caught off guard’ by construction of a massive distribution center
New listings pop up every day, but 70% are instantly bought up.
There are more realtors in Tucson than homes for sale
Police find suspect vehicle in weekend homicide
UPDATE: Police believe they found suspect vehicle in deadly midtown shooting
The Tucson Police Department said this vehicle was at the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown...
Family of man killed in Tucson asks public for help find suspects

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, a medical worker poses with a vial of the...
WHO panel OKs emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms poses for a photo in her office in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
In surprise, Atlanta Mayor Bottoms won’t seek a second term
Reports of attacks on Asian Americans have occurred across the country. (Source: CNN Newsource)
GRAPHIC: Study says hate crimes against Asian Americans up 164% from last year
Reports of attacks on Asian Americans have occurred across the country. (Source: CNN Newsource)
GRAPHIC: Study says hate crimes against Asian Americans up 164% from last year
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death