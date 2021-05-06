Advertise
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Anthem woman

Katherine Mueller may be driving a red 2018 Lexus ES350 with Arizona disability license KEJ58.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:07 AM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ANTHEM, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - DPS has canceled the Silver Alert for Katherine Mueller. Officials found her, however did not release details on her condition.

Arizona authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Anthem.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, 73-year-old Katherine Susan Mueller may be driving a red 2018 Lexus ES350 with Arizona disability license KEJ58.

Mueller is described as white, 5-foot-4, 168 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue blazer jacket and black pants.

She was last seen driving away from an assisted living facility at 2800 W. Rose Canyon Circle at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5.

Authorities say Mueller suffers from dementia and diminished cognitive abilities to be able to drive at night.

If you have any information about this case, call (602) 876-1011.

