Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

There are more realtors in Tucson than homes for sale

By Brooke Chaplain
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:33 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Did you know you’re living in one of the best real estate markets in the country?

Rent Cafe has named Tucson the 15th hottest rental market in the United States.

Researchers there said we’re ranked 15th because 96% of the Tucson area’s rentals are occupied.

When someone moves out, the apartment is empty for an average of 31 days. Within that time, about 14 different people check it out.

This high demand is making things tough for Tucson buyers right now.

In fact, there are currently more realtors in Tucson than homes for sale.

How is that possible?

It’s because of low inventory.

Diane Marzonie, President of the Tucson Association of Realtors, said a lot of people took their homes off the market because of COVID-19 concerns.

That left fewer things to buy, but the buyer market never changed.

Now, it has enhanced the competition.

According to the Multiple Listing Service, there are currently only 1,062 listings, but more than 6,200 agents in the greater Tucson area.

That’s almost six agents, plus their clients, per listing of single-family residences, townhomes, condos, etc.

What does this mean for buyers?

You better have your ducks in a row, so that when you’re ready to buy, you buy.

New listings pop up every day, but 70% are instantly bought up.

When do agents think this extreme competition will change?

“As people feel that they are able to open up their homes because more people are vaccinated or more people are taking steps to mitigate. As that confidence level rises, I think we’ll bloom kind of like a flower,” Marzonie said.

Since realtors can’t tell the future, Marzonie said it’s a waiting game until that does happen.

Agents are hopeful the real estate market will start to level out in the next year or so.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strange lights seen in the sky across Tucson
LOOK UP: Strange lights seen across Tucson
Neighbors not happy about massive construction project
Marana residents ‘caught off guard’ by construction of a massive distribution center
Police find suspect vehicle in weekend homicide
UPDATE: Police believe they found suspect vehicle in deadly midtown shooting
The Tucson Police Department said this vehicle was at the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown...
Family of man killed in Tucson asks public for help find suspects

Latest News

There are more realtors in Tucson than homes for sale
There are more realtors in Tucson than homes for sale
The police department will receive an extra 6 million dollars
Tucson City employees will see bigger paychecks soon
Thursday, May 6, is National Nurses Day and plenty of Tucson-area businesses are offering...
LIST: National Nurses Day is Thursday and plenty of businesses are offering deals, discounts
Tucson theaters impacted by pandemic receive grant