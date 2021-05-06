TPD searches to identify suspect involved in carjacking, kidnapping of disabled elderly person

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is looking to identify a suspect involved in the carjacking and kidnapping of a 73-year-old disabled victim.

Officials say the suspect kidnapped a 73-year-old victim during a carjacking and drove around at high speeds until he parked the vehicle at 3245 S. Wilmot and fled on foot.

Officials also say the suspect told the victim his name was “John.”

The suspect can be described as a white man who is 15 to 20-years-old, is 5′5″ tall with a thin/medium build.

Anyone with info is asked to call 88-CRIME.

