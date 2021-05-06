Tucson Fire extinguishes fire at abandoned south-side house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire Department firefighters extinguished a fire at an abandoned house on the city’s south side on Thursday, May 6.

The fire broke out at about 7:30 a.m. at a house in the 4200 block of South 13th Avenue, near 12th Avenue and Ajo Way.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

