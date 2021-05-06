Tucson man has dream come true at 2021 NFL Draft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The NFL Draft is where life-long dreams become a reality. Announcing the 179th overall pick for the Dallas Cowboys, a team Zack Ruiz has been a fan of for as long as he can remember, is a moment Ruiz will never forget.

“It doesn’t really get real until you’re walking and it gets closer and you’re passing where all normal people would be standing and all of a sudden were in reaching distance of the stage,” said Zack, the Dallas Cowboys 2021 Fan of the Year.

Zack says thankfully everything happened so fast he didn’t have time to be nervous.

“I just see all the cameras and everything and the only thing I could think of is don’t mess this guy’s name up,” said Zack.

To understand how Zack got to one of the biggest stages in professional football, you have to go back to July 10, 2019- the day Zack saved his sister, Adrianna’s life.

“Thank you doesn’t cut it he needs something else,” said Adrianna.

Zach donated one of his kidneys to his sister. So, as a surprise, she nominated him as the Cowboys Fan of the Year, as a way to show her appreciation.

”Right there they told us, yep she’s got a kidney disease,” said Jamie, Zack, and Adrianna’s mom.

When Adrianna was just three months old everything changed for the Ruiz family.

“They admitted her that night, she had a blood pressure that was in adult stroke range,” said Jamie. “We’re very fortunate she survived that whole thing.”

Jamie says they always knew their daughter would need a transplant but didn’t know when. Though, when the time did come, Zack stepped up, without a second thought.

“I feel like anyone else in that situation would do the exact same for not only a sibling but also family,” said Zack. “It’s second nature.”

“When he was about five or six-years-old he said to me, mom when its time I’ll give her a kidney,” said Jamie.

Siblings have the best chance at being a match for a patient as a living donor but, even then it’s not a guarantee. Zack underwent nearly six months of testing before finding out the two were a match.

“It was both like good, she can feel better, she can know what its like to feel good and is she really sick enough to do that,” said Jamie.

The surgery was successful.

“It’s one kid saving the other child,” said Jamie. “She’s shown me how to be strong, Zack has shown me what it means to be a good person. "

The siblings have been through a lot together, their bond is deep but, it doesn’t mean they’ve lost their sibling banter.

“If she is ever going to get food, I am all of a sudden hungry,” said Zack. “She will bring some back because come on, I gave you a kidney.”

