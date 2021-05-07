Arizona addresses housing instability among local veterans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Housing will give $500,000 to the United States Veterans Initiative to help combat housing instability among the state’s veteran population.

The new funding will help the organization to meet the needs of its community and move into a new facility later this year, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

U.S. Vets in Phoenix was created to provide services for unsheltered and at-risk veterans and their families. Since the organization opened in 2001, it has served more than 10,000 veterans with approximately 250 veterans currently living at its facility and housing units, the release stated.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.