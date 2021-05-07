Advertise
Arizona Secretary of State under security detail following death threats

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sits next to Gov. Doug Ducey as they certify the results of the...
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sits next to Gov. Doug Ducey as they certify the results of the November 2020 election.(AZ Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey ordered a security detail for Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs after she received multiple death threats this week, AZ Family reports.

This is the second time the state’s top election official has received protection from law enforcement.

“Let me be very clear: I will never be intimidated out of telling the truth, defending our elections, and serving the people of Arizona,” Hobbs wrote in a tweet Friday.

