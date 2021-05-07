Arizona Secretary of State under security detail following death threats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey ordered a security detail for Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs after she received multiple death threats this week, AZ Family reports.

This is the second time the state’s top election official has received protection from law enforcement.

“Let me be very clear: I will never be intimidated out of telling the truth, defending our elections, and serving the people of Arizona,” Hobbs wrote in a tweet Friday.

