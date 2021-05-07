Arizona to dedicate millions to childcare providers statewide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Economic Security will give $9 million in aid to childcare providers across the state, the governor’s office announced Friday.

This money will go to the Child Care Workforce Retention and Recruitment (CCWRR) Grant Program, which will help make sure child care is available for people getting ready to head back into the workforce following the pandemic, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Support for the funds was made available through the Child Care and Development Fund CARES Act.

The grant program gives immediate support to child care providers in hiring qualified and retaining staff.

The announcement comes on Child Care Provider Appreciation Day, which Gov. Doug Ducey proclaimed to recognize the hard work childcare providers do, the release stated.

