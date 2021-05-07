Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arizona to dedicate millions to childcare providers statewide

File photo of a classroom.
File photo of a classroom.(Source: KLTV)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Economic Security will give $9 million in aid to childcare providers across the state, the governor’s office announced Friday.

This money will go to the Child Care Workforce Retention and Recruitment (CCWRR) Grant Program, which will help make sure child care is available for people getting ready to head back into the workforce following the pandemic, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Support for the funds was made available through the Child Care and Development Fund CARES Act.

The grant program gives immediate support to child care providers in hiring qualified and retaining staff.

The announcement comes on Child Care Provider Appreciation Day, which Gov. Doug Ducey proclaimed to recognize the hard work childcare providers do, the release stated.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Diaz-Casales is facing charges of felony flight from an officer and drug offense....
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest man, minors after stopping vehicle connected to homicide
A man was shot near Mission Manor Park in Tucson early Friday, May 7.
Man shot near Mission Manor Park in Tucson
Neighbors not happy about massive construction project
Marana residents ‘caught off guard’ by construction of a massive distribution center
Strange lights seen in the sky across Tucson
LOOK UP: Strange lights seen across Tucson
Authorities said James Daniel Candelaria fatally shot Prentice Reid behind the Denny's on...
Man gets 16 years for fatal shooting behind Tucson restaurant

Latest News

The Copper Canyon sparked Friday, May 7, 2021, north of Globe, Ariz.
Copper Canyon Fire shuts down parts of Highway 60 near Globe
File graphic.
More severe cases of child abuse emerge during the pandemic
The Pfizer vaccine will soon be available to more children following emergency authorization...
Fact Finders: Preparing for vaccine rollout for younger children
Pima County 2020 death report
More severe cases of child abuse emerge during the pandemic