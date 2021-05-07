Chlorine and plastic shortage impacts pool preparations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is a shortage that is affecting pools in southern Arizona, including liquid chlorine, chlorine tablets, and plastic buckets.

As demand for backyard pools continues to rise during the pandemic, prices for supplies are also going up.

“As far as chlorine goes, it’s more of a raw material problem, then it becomes a what do we put it in because there’s a plastic shortage,” said Nicole Ragel, vice president of Patio Pools & Poolwerx.

The owner of Patio Pools in Tucson said prices have increased 70 percent for chlorine tabs.

“It’s the perfect storm, you have high demand, production can’t keep up with demand, then you have a natural disaster, Hurricane Laura took out a major resource for dichloroacetic acid,” Ragel said.

Dichloroacetic acid is one of the key compounds needed to create chlorine tabs.

Unlike most backyard pools, the city of Tucson mainly uses bromine ozone CO2 for their pools.

“Our chemical supplier says that eventually we will see it and there will be price increases, it’s mainly in the chlorine tablets and we don’t use many tablets,” said Billy Sassi, aquatics program manager for the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department.

However, there are other chlorine options available for people as they prepare for the summer season.

“The salt chlorinator system is the best chlorinator system to use I believe, you add salt to your pool, the system uses electricity to separate the chlorine from the sodium and it produces its own chlorine,” said Susanne Kelly, retail division manager of Patio Pools & Poolwerx.

Dozens of city pools are now up and running with COVID precautions still in place.

Local businesses like Patio Pools were prepared for this shortage, and are limiting the number of chlorine tablets sold to maintain supply for customers.

