Copper Canyon Fire shuts down parts of Highway 60 near Globe

The Copper Canyon sparked Friday, May 7, 2021, north of Globe, Ariz.
The Copper Canyon sparked Friday, May 7, 2021, north of Globe, Ariz.(Source: Arizona State Forestry via Twitter)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new wildfire burning north of Globe has shut down parts of U.S. 60 on Friday, May 7.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the highway is closed in both directions between milepost 253, Holder Drive north of Globe, and State Route 73 with no estimated reopening time.

Officials with Arizona State Forestry wrote in a tweet the Copper Canyon Fire burned more than 1,500 acres as of 10 p.m. Arizona State Forestry officials determined this is a human-caused fire. Handcrews, engines and an air tanker are helping with the firefighting efforts.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

