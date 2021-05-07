Copper Canyon Fire shuts down parts of Highway 60 near Globe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new wildfire burning north of Globe has shut down parts of U.S. 60 on Friday, May 7.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the highway is closed in both directions between milepost 253, Holder Drive north of Globe, and State Route 73 with no estimated reopening time.

Officials with Arizona State Forestry wrote in a tweet the Copper Canyon Fire burned more than 1,500 acres as of 10 p.m. Arizona State Forestry officials determined this is a human-caused fire. Handcrews, engines and an air tanker are helping with the firefighting efforts.

Fueled by dry veg & winds #CopperCanyonFire approx. 1,500 acres & still moving N/NE. Crews working thru night to provide structure protection to ranches N of fire. US 60 remains closed at this time. Fire determined human-cause & #AZForestry investigator assigned. #AZFire #Globe pic.twitter.com/wfDm20a4Vr — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 8, 2021

#CopperCanyonFire UPDATE - 1,300 acres - 0 containment. Fire cont. to burn on both sides of highway. VLAT assisting to help secure N/NE side of fire. US 60 remains closed. Crews working structure protection to nearby ranch. #AZFire #AZForestry #Globe @gilacountygov @ArizonaDOT pic.twitter.com/8KivBtG3FQ — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 7, 2021

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.