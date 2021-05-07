DPS: Suspect in officer-involved shooting tried to run down trooper

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect after an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning in Phoenix.

On Friday, May 7 around 12:30 a.m., a trooper pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop. According to DPS, when the trooper got out of his vehicle, the driver took off, made a U-turn, and tried to run down the trooper, DPS said.

The trooper fired his gun as the suspect took off from the scene. The trooper was not injured.

DPS has not released a suspect or vehicle description. It’s not clear if the trooper hit the vehicle when he shot at it.

This is the 21st officer-involved shooting of 2021 in Maricopa County.

