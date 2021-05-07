Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Fact Finders: The importance of the second vaccine dose

By Wendi Redman
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new study published in the Lancet highlights the importance of the second shot for maximum protection against COVID-19. It focused on people in Israel who are at least 16 years old. It specifically looked at the Pfizer vaccine and showed it works much better after two doses.

When it comes to protection from infection, this study found one dose was 57.7% effective but after the second dose that number jumped to 96.5%.

For protection against hospitalization, one dose was 75.7% effective compared with two doses at 98%.

For protection against death, one dose was 77% effective but two doses were 98.1% effective.

The second dose numbers came 14 days after the shot, which is when a person is considered fully vaccinated. During the study, the variant first seen in Britain was common in Israel. Researchers say two doses of Pfizer proved very effective against that variant.

For more details on the study, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strange lights seen in the sky across Tucson
LOOK UP: Strange lights seen across Tucson
Neighbors not happy about massive construction project
Marana residents ‘caught off guard’ by construction of a massive distribution center
New listings pop up every day, but 70% are instantly bought up.
There are more realtors in Tucson than homes for sale
Police find suspect vehicle in weekend homicide
UPDATE: Police believe they found suspect vehicle in deadly midtown shooting
The Tucson Police Department said this vehicle was at the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown...
Family of man killed in Tucson asks public for help find suspects

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death
Field workers cut Swiss chard, bringing the produce to workers who sort good plants from bad....
Laboring to remain healthy: COVID-19 takes toll on Arizona farmworkers
A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
LIVE: Biden discusses employment; US job growth slows sharply in sign of struggles
FILE - This Sept. 23, 2011 file photo shows musician Chris Cornell in New York. The family of...
Family of Chris Cornell settles with doctor over his death
Senior engineering students at the University of Arizona won the Raytheon Award for Best...
University of Arizona students win Raytheon Technologies Award for animal enrichment device for Reid Park Zoo