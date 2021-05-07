Fact Finders: The importance of the second vaccine dose

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new study published in the Lancet highlights the importance of the second shot for maximum protection against COVID-19. It focused on people in Israel who are at least 16 years old. It specifically looked at the Pfizer vaccine and showed it works much better after two doses.

When it comes to protection from infection, this study found one dose was 57.7% effective but after the second dose that number jumped to 96.5%.

For protection against hospitalization, one dose was 75.7% effective compared with two doses at 98%.

For protection against death, one dose was 77% effective but two doses were 98.1% effective.

The second dose numbers came 14 days after the shot, which is when a person is considered fully vaccinated. During the study, the variant first seen in Britain was common in Israel. Researchers say two doses of Pfizer proved very effective against that variant.

For more details on the study, click here.

