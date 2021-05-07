FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler, but windy weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures stay above average through the weekend. Slightly-cooler air moves in for Mother’s Day as highs drop to near 90 degrees. Current high pressure-dominant pattern keeps skies mostly clear with dry conditions through the weekend. Wind returns Friday through Monday with a trough passing to our north. Strongest winds expected Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: A few clouds with highs in the mid 90s.

