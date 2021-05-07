Advertise
Former McSally staffer pleads guilty to stealing thousands in campaign funds

File photo of a judge's gavel.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Illinois man tied to former Sen. Martha McSally’s campaigns pleaded guilty to stealing more than $115,000 in campaign funds on Friday.

Anthony Barry, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful conversion of such funds, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. During his time as a deputy manager and consultant for the McSally campaign, he used his positions to “fraudulently direct the campaign to make payments to him beyond what he was owed for his salary and had the fraudulently obtained funds deposited into his personal bank account,” the DOJ release states.

Barry is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, July 6, 2021, and could face up to five years in jail.

