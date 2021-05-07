Advertise
Gas leak prompts road closure on parts of Swan Road

Source: Gray News Media
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parts of Swan Road are closed due to a gas leak, according to a tweet from a Tucson Police Department spokesperson.

Motorists should avoid south Swan Road between east 22nd Street and east Broadway Boulevard, the tweet stated, as crews address the leak.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

