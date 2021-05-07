Gas leak prompts road closure on parts of Swan Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parts of Swan Road are closed due to a gas leak, according to a tweet from a Tucson Police Department spokesperson.

Motorists should avoid south Swan Road between east 22nd Street and east Broadway Boulevard, the tweet stated, as crews address the leak.

🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦



Traffic on S. Swan Rd. between E. 22nd Street and E. Broadway Blvd. is shutdown due to a gas leak. @SWGas crews are on scene. Please avoid the area & use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/mEHGwple42 — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) May 7, 2021

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

