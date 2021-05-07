Gas leak prompts road closure on parts of Swan Road
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parts of Swan Road are closed due to a gas leak, according to a tweet from a Tucson Police Department spokesperson.
Motorists should avoid south Swan Road between east 22nd Street and east Broadway Boulevard, the tweet stated, as crews address the leak.
Traffic on S. Swan Rd. between E. 22nd Street and E. Broadway Blvd. is shutdown due to a gas leak. @SWGas crews are on scene. Please avoid the area & use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/mEHGwple42
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
