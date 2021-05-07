Gov. Ducey signs bill that guards gun manufacturers from lawsuits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation that protects the Second Amendment rights of Arizonans by preventing lawsuits that have no connection to unlawful use of firearms.

The new law is similar to federal law that was passed on a bipartisan level.

“With efforts currently underway in Washington to erode Second Amendment rights, Arizona is taking action to protect those rights,” said Governor Ducey. “Bad actors need to be held accountable, and we will work to make sure they are. But we’re not going to allow lawsuit after lawsuit to slowly tear down the Constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens in our state.”

Senate Bill 1382, introduced by Senator Wendy Rogers, stops people from suing a member of the firearms industry for lawful design, marketing, distribution, and sale of firearms and ammunition to the public.

The legislation also stops civil action against damages resulting from the criminal misuse of the firearm or ammunition.

