Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Gov. Ducey signs bill that guards gun manufacturers from lawsuits

(Gray Television)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation that protects the Second Amendment rights of Arizonans by preventing lawsuits that have no connection to unlawful use of firearms.

The new law is similar to federal law that was passed on a bipartisan level.

“With efforts currently underway in Washington to erode Second Amendment rights, Arizona is taking action to protect those rights,” said Governor Ducey. “Bad actors need to be held accountable, and we will work to make sure they are. But we’re not going to allow lawsuit after lawsuit to slowly tear down the Constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens in our state.”

Senate Bill 1382, introduced by Senator Wendy Rogers, stops people from suing a member of the firearms industry for lawful design, marketing, distribution, and sale of firearms and ammunition to the public.

The legislation also stops civil action against damages resulting from the criminal misuse of the firearm or ammunition.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Diaz-Casales is facing charges of felony flight from an officer and drug offense....
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest man, minors after stopping vehicle connected to homicide
A man was shot near Mission Manor Park in Tucson early Friday, May 7.
Man shot near Mission Manor Park in Tucson
Neighbors not happy about massive construction project
Marana residents ‘caught off guard’ by construction of a massive distribution center
Strange lights seen in the sky across Tucson
LOOK UP: Strange lights seen across Tucson
Authorities said James Daniel Candelaria fatally shot Prentice Reid behind the Denny's on...
Man gets 16 years for fatal shooting behind Tucson restaurant

Latest News

The Copper Canyon sparked Friday, May 7, 2021, north of Globe, Ariz.
Copper Canyon Fire shuts down parts of Highway 60 near Globe
File graphic.
More severe cases of child abuse emerge during the pandemic
The Pfizer vaccine will soon be available to more children following emergency authorization...
Fact Finders: Preparing for vaccine rollout for younger children
Pima County 2020 death report
More severe cases of child abuse emerge during the pandemic