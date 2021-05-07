Man gets 16 years for fatal shooting behind Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was sentenced Friday, May 7, for a Tucson homicide that happened nearly three years ago.

James Daniel Candelaria received a sentence of 16 years in prison for killing Prentice Reid behind the Denny’s on Oracle Road in November 2018.

Authorities said Candelaria, who received 890 days credit for time served, shot Reid in the back during an argument.

Candelaria’s lawyers claimed their client, who was convicted of second-degree murder in February 2020, was defending himself.

During the sentencing hearing Friday, prosecutors said Candelaria shot Reid before cutting his own face and chest to try to make it look like Reid attacked him. Candelaria allegedly also tried to plant a knife on Reid after the shooting.

Reid’s family said he was living on the streets when he was shot.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.