TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was shot near Mission Manor Park in Tucson early Friday, May 7.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 6100 block of South 12th Avenue, which is near West Bilby Road.

The TPD said the victim was walking and talking when officers arrived at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.