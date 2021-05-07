Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

‘Mars isn’t dead’ researchers find potentially active volcanoes, potential for life

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:58 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mars is often referred to as a dead planet, but researchers at the University of Arizona are proving this might not be the case. A dark patch on Mars, close to the the size of Tucson, stood out to researchers.

“It’s a relatively nondescript area, yet this is where all the present day activity on Mars is,” said Jeff Andrews-Hanna, an associate professor at the University of Arizona.

Andrews-Hanna said it’s unlike anything ever seen on Mars. Researchers used data from orbiting satellites to learn the patch is actually a thin layer of ash and evidence of volcanic activity in the recent past.

“The older something is, the more craters it has on its surface,” he said. “There are very few craters on this deposit. Our guess is that it’s 50,000 years old.”

Andrews-Hanna said 50,000 years sounds ancient until you realize most volcanic eruptions on Mars happened more than three billion years ago. The recent activity has researchers believing the area could be an environment for living things.

“Microbes like water but they also like heat. They need an energy source. If you’ve got magma, ice and water interacting, that’s just a prime habitat for life,” he said.

The researchers said small, simple organisms could still be there today.

“It would have to live in a pretty extreme environment,” said David Horvath, another researcher on the project. “Things we might find in Iceland or kind of colder areas where we have volcanoes.”

Through the three-year project, one thing has become clearer.

“This is really telling us is that Mars isn’t dead,” Andrews-Hanna said. “That Mars is still an active planet today.”

Researchers said it’s possible for another volcanic eruption to happen as soon as tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strange lights seen in the sky across Tucson
LOOK UP: Strange lights seen across Tucson
Neighbors not happy about massive construction project
Marana residents ‘caught off guard’ by construction of a massive distribution center
New listings pop up every day, but 70% are instantly bought up.
There are more realtors in Tucson than homes for sale
Police find suspect vehicle in weekend homicide
UPDATE: Police believe they found suspect vehicle in deadly midtown shooting
The Tucson Police Department said this vehicle was at the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown...
Family of man killed in Tucson asks public for help find suspects

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death
Field workers cut Swiss chard, bringing the produce to workers who sort good plants from bad....
Laboring to remain healthy: COVID-19 takes toll on Arizona farmworkers
A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
LIVE: Biden discusses employment; US job growth slows sharply in sign of struggles
FILE - This Sept. 23, 2011 file photo shows musician Chris Cornell in New York. The family of...
Family of Chris Cornell settles with doctor over his death
Senior engineering students at the University of Arizona won the Raytheon Award for Best...
University of Arizona students win Raytheon Technologies Award for animal enrichment device for Reid Park Zoo