National Nurses Day celebrated more than a year into pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 17,000 Arizonans have lost their lives to COVID-19, and thousands more have been hospitalized with the disease.

And almost every single one of those patients was cared for by a nurse.

That’s one of the reasons why National Nurses Day recognizes the hard work they have done.

A much different nurses appreciation day at Tucson Medical Center was held Thursday. Jenny Tuttle manages the intensive care unit and has been a nurse for 30 years. She and her team were grateful to see the support from the hospital and the community during a trying time.

“This was the most challenging year of my career,” Tuttle said. “We come to this profession because we care and want to make a difference.”

For a profession of healing, the past year was spent instead with many in their last days, but it was not a time nurses backed away from.

“It was very daunting, but we knew we had no choice. This is our calling,” said Angela Muzzy, a clinical nurse specialist who also works in the ICU at TMC. “This is what we came to do this for.”

Muzzy has been nursing for decades. She even served 20 years in the Army Reserve and was deployed to war.

“War is different from a pandemic, but there are many similarities,” she said. “I think this last year has shown me the resiliency of nursing.”

As things calm down, the hospital said they are steady with COVID-19 patients and are seeing more normal hospital visits. This is a similar trend seen around the state, as according to the state health department, 11 percent of adult ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients.

Right now, 75 percent of TMC’s staff are vaccinated, and as COVID-19 numbers decline, a hospital system once overflowed is starting to return to normal. However, they warn more in the community need to be vaccinated, so there’s not another surge.

TMC said it’s holding wellness events for their staff as the pandemic eases—things like the event today, family nights out and therapy dogs for employees. There are lots of deals for all nurses out there today and this week.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.