Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Summer of the road trip: Vacations are back

By CNN staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hui Zhang said she needed a reset after working from her home in Washington for more than a year.

Her solution was to book a weekend getaway in rural Virginia – a place close enough to drive because she thought flying was too risky.

“I just need to pause a little bit. I just need to refresh my mind,” she said.

Joan Hulvey runs the centuries-old cabin, which is now rented out for 16 weeks straight on Airbnb.

“Pretty much booming,” she said. “It stays booked just about every night.”

It’s just the latest example of a summer travel season that could feel more like life before the pandemic.

The U.S. Travel Association says 72% of Americans will make at least one trip this summer.

“It’s very close to what we normally find. We find going into summer, 75 to 80% of Americans say they’re planning on taking a trip away from home,” according to Roger Dow with the travel group. “This summer is going be really a comeback for travel.”

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed its travel guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated, overseas flights and Caribbean cruises are still bogged down in pandemic restrictions.

That’s why experts say prepare for the summer of the road trip.

“I’ve had people call me and said, ‘I just got to get out of the house. I’ve got to get Tim out – he’s driving me crazy,’” Hulvey said.

Gas prices are already going up, in part, because demand for driving is coming back.

The average price for a gallon of gas has increased 60% in the last year. In some places, it’s as high as $4 per gallon.

“While summer travel is not going to be what it was in 2019 – it’s not going to exceed pre-pandemic levels – it’s going to be close,” according to Jeanette McGee with AAA.

KOA Campgrounds says this year’s bookings are 20% higher than 2019.

Yosemite National Park is so popular that it’s now requiring reservations.

In Hawaii, rental cars are in such short supply that some have taken to renting U-Hauls instead.

One study says the top destinations include beaches and cabins for a summer travel season that’s about to look like no other.

“You can’t get a rental car. You can’t get an RV these days,” Dow said. “People are taking to the roads in the good old American road trip.”

Domestic air travel is still down about 40% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The destinations seeing the most growth are areas with lots of outdoor activities like Montana and Utah.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Diaz-Casales is facing charges of felony flight from an officer and drug offense....
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest man, minors after stopping vehicle connected to homicide
A man was shot near Mission Manor Park in Tucson early Friday, May 7.
Man shot near Mission Manor Park in Tucson
Neighbors not happy about massive construction project
Marana residents ‘caught off guard’ by construction of a massive distribution center
Strange lights seen in the sky across Tucson
LOOK UP: Strange lights seen across Tucson
Authorities said James Daniel Candelaria fatally shot Prentice Reid behind the Denny's on...
Man gets 16 years for fatal shooting behind Tucson restaurant

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
US pipeline company halts some operations after cyberattack
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
States scale back vaccine orders as interest in shots wanes
US likely to hit goal of 185 million vaccinations by September. (Source: CNN Newsource)
US to likely hit goal of 185 million vaccinations by September
An injured school student is transported to a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school...
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls’ school in Afghan capital
750 bodies of COVID-19 victims are still being stored in a temporary, refrigerated morgue on...
COVID-19 victims' bodies remain unburied in N.Y.