Tucson police, fire and communications departments hosting career fair Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A career fair set for Tucson Saturday is perfect for anyone who’s looking to get into public service.

The Tucson Police, Tucson Fire and Public Safety Communications departments are hosting a joint career fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8.

It will be held at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 South Church Avenue.

It will be in the TCC’s east side exhibit hall lobby and there will be free parking in the east side garage.

Each department will have a representative there to answer questions about the careers, application process and hiring timeline.

