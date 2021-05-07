Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson police, fire and communications departments hosting career fair Saturday

The Tucson Police, Tucson Fire and Public Safety Communications departments are hosting a joint...
The Tucson Police, Tucson Fire and Public Safety Communications departments are hosting a joint career fair at the TCC from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:13 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A career fair set for Tucson Saturday is perfect for anyone who’s looking to get into public service.

The Tucson Police, Tucson Fire and Public Safety Communications departments are hosting a joint career fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8.

It will be held at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 South Church Avenue.

It will be in the TCC’s east side exhibit hall lobby and there will be free parking in the east side garage.

Each department will have a representative there to answer questions about the careers, application process and hiring timeline.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strange lights seen in the sky across Tucson
LOOK UP: Strange lights seen across Tucson
Neighbors not happy about massive construction project
Marana residents ‘caught off guard’ by construction of a massive distribution center
New listings pop up every day, but 70% are instantly bought up.
There are more realtors in Tucson than homes for sale
Police find suspect vehicle in weekend homicide
UPDATE: Police believe they found suspect vehicle in deadly midtown shooting
The Tucson Police Department said this vehicle was at the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown...
Family of man killed in Tucson asks public for help find suspects

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death
Field workers cut Swiss chard, bringing the produce to workers who sort good plants from bad....
Laboring to remain healthy: COVID-19 takes toll on Arizona farmworkers
A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
LIVE: Biden discusses employment; US job growth slows sharply in sign of struggles
FILE - This Sept. 23, 2011 file photo shows musician Chris Cornell in New York. The family of...
Family of Chris Cornell settles with doctor over his death
Senior engineering students at the University of Arizona won the Raytheon Award for Best...
University of Arizona students win Raytheon Technologies Award for animal enrichment device for Reid Park Zoo