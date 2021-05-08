Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Cooler for mom, but there’s a catch!

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system passing to the north will bring a few degrees of cooling through early next week. High temperatures will hover near 90 degrees. Wind will also return resulting in widespread elevated fire weather conditions. A ridge of high pressure brings a warming trend the second half of next workweek. We will make another run for our firs triple digit day of the year.

TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: A few clouds with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigates after Vantage West Credit Union reports parking lot robbery, suspect in custody
Tucson police are searching for the man pictured above. He's a suspect in an attempted bank...
Tucson police search for suspect in attempted bank robbery
The number of death in Pima County last year increased by about 3,000, which is not a surprise...
Some surprises found in Pima County’s 2020 report on deaths
UPDATE: Traffic backed up on I-10 west at Riggs Road due to crash
Maurice Diaz-Casales is facing charges of felony flight from an officer and drug offense....
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest man, minors after stopping vehicle connected to homicide

Latest News

KOLD evening forecast (May 4)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler, Mom, but there’s a catch!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 7, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 7, 2021
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, May 7
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, May 7
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 6, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler, but windy for Mom.