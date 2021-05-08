Cooler for mom, but there’s a catch!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system passing to the north will bring a few degrees of cooling through early next week. High temperatures will hover near 90 degrees. Wind will also return resulting in widespread elevated fire weather conditions. A ridge of high pressure brings a warming trend the second half of next workweek. We will make another run for our firs triple digit day of the year.

TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: A few clouds with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

