Fact Finders: Preparing for vaccine rollout for younger children

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot in kids ages 12 to 15 could be coming within days. So, how do our local officials plan to expand vaccination efforts to this age group?

County officials said they are already working on their plans to vaccinate younger kids. If this authorization goes through as expected, it will be close to the end of the school year which presents a unique challenge especially with following up for the second dose.

Both Pima and Cochise Counties said they are working closely with schools to help get the vaccines out. Pima County officials said they are ready for mobile deployment to school sites in case transportation is an issue. Cochise County officials are distributing informational flyers to be sent home with students.

The Arizona Department of Health Services is ready as well. They say state pods will be prepared to administer the shot to kids as young as 12 but a parent or guardian must be there to sign the consent form in person. Speaking of consent, Pima County’s website says you will also need consent. However, Cochise County says written consent is not required at their facilities although they are strongly encouraging it.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.